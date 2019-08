Aug 14, 2019

HOUGHTON, Mich. - Head Coach Kevin Luke and the Michigan Tech men's basketball program are pleased to announce the upcoming 2019-20 schedule. This year's slate of games will include 12 and possibly 13 regular season home dates, with the home opener scheduled for Saturday November 23 against Minnesota Duluth. Tech is also looking at potentially adding an additional home game in December to the season schedule.