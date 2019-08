Last Sunday, Ratavian Rinkines and family decided they wanted to head to Presque Isle to enjoy the sunshine. Moments after they arrived to Black Rocks, a popular swimming spot at Presque Isle, Rinkines noticed something unusual.

"When we get to that little rocky lagoon by Black Rocks, and uh, we just notice that this couple is standing on top of Black Rocks. So, we just started to watch them and the man jumped in and we just kind of started watching them and at first he was swimming and he liked stopped. He started to splash around and he started to scream for his wife. She just kind of looked down at him and was like, 'are you swimming' and I was screaming. I was like, 'Nah! He Drowning!" said Rinkines, a sophomore defensive back at NMU.