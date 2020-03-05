High School Sports Zone Header

HS Hockey: Copper Kings capture regional title; advance to state quarterfinals

Sports

Houghton, Mich. (WJMN) – The Calumet Copper Kings fell behind early, but they stormed back scoring five unanswered goals to punch their ticket to the state quarterfinals, Wednesday night. Calumet will play Gaylord in Marquette on Saturday.

