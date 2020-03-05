HS Hockey: Copper Kings capture regional title; advance to state quarterfinals

Houghton, Mich. (WJMN) – The Calumet Copper Kings fell behind early, but they stormed back scoring five unanswered goals to punch their ticket to the state quarterfinals, Wednesday night. Calumet will play Gaylord in Marquette on Saturday.
