HS Hockey: Copper Kings capture regional title; advance to state quarterfinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Following a stunning finish in the GLIAC Quarterfinals where the eighth-seeded Northern Michigan University men's basketball team upset top-seed and No. 11 in the country Ferris State, 70-69, in Big Rapids, Michigan, the men will face Northwood on Saturday afternoon. The Timberwolves came into the tournament as the No. 4 seed and, after defeating Davenport, 82-70, clinched a spot in the league semifinals. NMU and NU will tip off in Allendale, Michigan on Saturday, March 7, at 4 p.m.

The other semifinal matchup will be host Grand Valley State University and Michigan Tech. The winner of that game will go on to face the winner of the NMU versus NU game the following day at 1 p.m. in Allendale.