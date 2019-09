Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – We begin each show with our ‘3 & Out’. We discuss 3 topics and give our takes on each.

This weeks discussion covers 1.) Our previous Game of the Week between Negaunee and Iron Mountain. 2) Which first year head coach will have more success this season, Eric Mason at Marquette or George Niemi at Ishpeming? 3.) We put our money on one game this week with a bold prediction.