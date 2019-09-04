HS Sports Zone: Sol Azteca Rankings for Week 1

Live Now
Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – We may only have a small sample size of game action, but it’s never too early for rankings!

Keep in mind, these rankings will change weekly and will be based on overall records, game outcomes, and strength of schedule.

Sol Azteca Week 1 Rankings:

  1. Escanaba
  2. West Iron County
  3. Calumet
  4. Iron Mountain
  5. Ishpeming

Honorable Mentions: Westwood, Gladstone, Gwinn

8-Player

  1. Pickford
  2. North Central
  3. Rudyard
  4. Brimley
  5. Engadine

Honorable Mention: Superior Central

