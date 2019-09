HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Northern Michigan 3-0 Tuesday (Sept. 24) to win its fourth straight match and remain unbeaten in GLIAC play at 3-0. The Huskies used a late second set surge to keep the sweep intact, winning with scores 25-16, 27-25, and 25-23.

"To sweep your rivals is always a good thing," Tech coach Matt Jennings said. "Northern's a team that's going to press a lot of other teams this year.