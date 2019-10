HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 21 in this week's AVCA Top 25 poll, jumping a spot from last week. The Huskies are 18-4 overall, 10-1 in the GLIAC, and have won seven straight matches.

Tech was No. 22 last week, No. 24 on October 15, No. 21 on September 9, and has received votes in every other poll this season. The No. 21 ranking is the highest since the preseason poll in 1998 and highest regular-season ranking since 1996.