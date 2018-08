HS Volleyball: Iron Mountain rallies to beat Negaunee Video

The Negaunee Miners hosted the Iron Mountain Mountaineers in volleyball on Monday. After Falling in the first set 25-18, Iron Mountain stormed back to win the next 3 sets, 25-15, 25-10, & 25-16.