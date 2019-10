GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WJMN) - Before the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers battled it out on Monday Night Football, there was a celebration on Lambeau Field. The Packers and WPS Health Solutions paid special tribute to U.S. Army Major Terry Mercier and his family for ‘Operation Fan Mail.’ The effort recognizes military member, veterans, and their families at Packer home games.

Mercier was born in Norway, Michigan and grew up in Powers, Michigan. We talked with Mercier on the phone as he and his family were driving to Georgia from Green Bay. He said, "We've got a lot of Yooper family that came down to the game. We tailgated before and after the game." He went on to say, "We went through about nine pounds of brats, which is a record for our family reunion. We had aunts and uncles which I hadn't seen in years. It was just a great place for a family reunion at Lambeau Field."