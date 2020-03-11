Hurricanes score 3 in 3rd period, beat Red Wings 5-2

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Williams scored a tiebreaking goal 1:38 into the final period, and Sebastian Aho added two goals later in the third to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Morgan Geekie and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Carolina, which extended its winning streak to three games.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Christoffer Ehn scored for the Red Wings, who had their modest two-game winning streak snapped.

Petr Mrazek, who had been dealing with a concussion, played in goal for Carolina for the first time since Feb. 22. He made 23 saves against his former team.

  • Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates his first-period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (52) in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
  • Detroit Red Wings center Christoffer Ehn (70) celebrates his second-period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with defenseman Madison Bowey, right, during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
  • Detroit Red Wings center Christoffer Ehn (70) scores past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

