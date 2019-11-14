Huskies Announce Five Additions for 2020-2021 Season

Nov 14, 2019

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech women’s basketball program and Head Coach Sam Hoyt are pleased to announce the addition of five new players to the program for the 2020-21 season. Mady Draak (Green Bay, Wisconsin), Tessa Leece (Ishpeming, Michigan), Aspen Michelin (Marquette, Michigan), Emily Nelson (Iron River, Michigan), and Lydia Schaible (Green Bay, Wisconsin) have all signed National Letters of Intent to further their academic and basketball careers as Huskies.

“I’m really happy with our 2020-21 recruiting class,” Michigan Tech Head Coach Sam Hoyt said. “We signed three Upper Peninsula players and it’s always nice to bring in local talent. I also think this class gives us some more length and versatility at all positions.”



Draak, a center, currently competes at Bay Port High School where she averages 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks per game. She was an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection in 2018 and 2019 while helping guide her team to the 2019 State Championship along with a pair of Fox River Classic Conference Championships in both 2018 and 2019. Draak plans to major in Engineering at Michigan Tech.

Quote from Coach Hoyt: “Mady Draak is a long, skilled post player that can score in a variety of ways around the basket. She is also one of the best post passers that I’ve seen play. She’ll really make a difference with her inside presence.”



Leece, a shooting guard, currently competes at Westwood High School where she was the Class ABC Player of the Year, WestPAC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, and MPC Player of the Year in 2019. As a junior last year, Leece scored 390 points, hauled down 145 rebounds, dished out 99 assists, and had 84 steals. She helped lead her team to a WestPAC Championship, MPC Championship, District Championship, Regional Championship, and Class ABC Team of the Year honors. Leece has been an Academic All-State selection in 2016, 17, 18, and 19. She is a member of the National Honors Society and plans to study Pre-Medicine at Michigan Tech.

Quote from Coach Hoyt: “Tessa Leece is a long shooting guard that will help us stretch the floor on offense. She is also a very capable defender with her size and athleticism.”

Michelin is a point guard and is currently competing at Marquette Senior High School. Michelin was an All-Great Northern Conference selection following her junior year. She averaged 10.3 points, three rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game that season. Michelin has helped lead the team to three District Championships and a 20-4 overall record last season. The team finished 8-0 in the GNC on the way to a conference title. Michelin is a member of the National Honors Society and plans to major in Exercise Science at Michigan Tech.

Quote from Coach Hoyt: “Aspen Michelin is a strong, versatile guard that makes great decisions with the ball in her hands. She’s a very unselfish player that makes those around her better.”

Nelson, a center, currently competes West Iron County High School where she averages 12 points per game. She helped lead her team to Districts in her freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons. Nelson was a WestPAC Honorable Mention selection as a sophomore and a Dream Team honoree as a junior. Nelson is a member of the National Honors Society and plans to major in General Studies at Michigan Tech.



Quote from Coach Hoyt: “Emily Nelson is a really skilled and mobile post player who can score on the block as well as the perimeter. She brings a great energy and will really add to our team dynamic.”

Schaible, a forward, currently competes at Ashwaubenon High School where she averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a junior. She also dished out 53 assists and had 17 blocked shots a year ago. Schaible helped lead her team to the Regional Finals as a sophomore and to the Regional Semifinals in her junior season. She is on the Student-Athlete Leadership Committee and plans to major in Biology at Michigan Tech.

Quote from Coach Hoyt: “Lydia Schaible is a very versatile player that is comfortable playing with her back to the basket or on the perimeter. Her length and athleticism make her a formidable defender as well.”



The Huskies are 1-1 to begin the 2019-20 season and are in Minnesota for three games beginning Friday night against St. Cloud State. Tech will then face MSU-Moorhead Saturday before taking on Minnesota State Monday night. Friday’s tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. eastern time.