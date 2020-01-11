Huskies fall 3-2 Friday to Bowling Green

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The No. 17-ranked Michigan Tech hockey team fell 3-2 to No. 16 Bowling Green Friday (Jan. 10) at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies scored the final two goals but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to 13-10-1 overall and 8-7 in the WCHA.

“We were a little flat and they were the aggressor to begin the game,” Tech assistant coach Dallas Steward said. “Regardless of the circumstances, we needed to respond and we were on our heels most of the night.

“We played well on the power play and we came with some energy in the third period. This team has a lot of belief in each other because of our recent success. When you play good teams, you have to sustain that belief throughout the game.”

Down 3-0 late in the second period, Parker Saretsky got the Huskies on the board with a power-play goal from Alec Broetzman and Colin Swoyer with only six seconds left. Broetzman found Saretsky wide open back door and he flipped it in backhanded for his fourth goal of the season and first on the power play.

Seamus Donohue made it a one-goal game 9:29 into the third with his second of the season from Trenton Bliss and Justin Misiak. He took a wrist shot from the faceoff dot for his second of the season and sixth of his career.

Tech had chances down the stretch, including a power play with 6:42 remaining. Logan Pietila had a great chance in the high slot but the shot was deflected into the netting. Broetzman had a chance late as the Huskies took seven shots in the third period.

BGSU (13-9-1, 8-6-1-1 WCHA) outshot Tech 30-16 with a dozen shots in each of the first two periods. Matt Jurusik had 21 saves in the first 40:00. Blake Pietila stopped six shots in the third.

The Falcons scored even strength, on the power play, and shorthanded to take the 3-0 lead. Cameron Wright opened scoring 5:34 into the game with a wraparound from behind the net.

Connor Ford added to the lead on the power play with a shot through traffic 13:25 into the second. Alec Rauhauser and Taylor Schneider assisted on the play.

Rauhauser made it a three-goal lead with a shorthanded goal with 1:27 left in the second. Ford was credited with the assist.

BGSU had a goal waved off early in the third after it was knocked down with a high stick. They also hit the post in the second period and again in the third.

The Huskies were 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Tech wore special Lend-A-Paw jerseys that were auctioned off during the game in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters – Up Kids. The jerseys raised over $5,500.

The 2020 NCAA National Championship Trophy was also in the building. The Detroit Sports Commission is touring it across the seven Division I teams to build excitement for the 2020 Frozen Four at Little Caesars Arena.

The two teams will play for the fourth and final time at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

“We had 21 healthy guys ready to go tonight, but we just didn’t bring it at the beginning of the game,” Saretsky said. “You can’t do that against a good team. We have to have a better start tomorrow and play a full 60. It’s evident when we play our game the ice gets tilted in our favor.”

Saturday will be Family Night with four tickets (2 adult, 2 youth), along with four hot dogs, four popcorns, and four fountain drinks for only $55.