HOUGHTON, Mich. – The summer hiatus is nearly over for Michigan Tech football. The Huskies host Wisconsin Platteville at Kearly Stadium in just 37 days and were selected to finish third in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coaches’ Poll at Media Day Monday in Detroit. The Huskies received 24 votes.

Defending Division II National Champion Ferris State was picked to stay at the top with five first-place votes, followed by Grand Valley State, with a pair of first place votes. Goals for this season will undoubtedly include upsets over one or both of those squads and of course, a 12th straight Miner’s Cup win over rival Northern Michigan. The 95th matchup against the Wildcats is slated for October 15 in Houghton.

Rounding out the poll were Saginaw Valley State (22) Northern Michigan (14) Wayne State (12), and Davenport (8).

Season tickets for Michigan Tech football are on sale at the Student Development Complex (SDC) Central Ticket Office or online at BuyHuskiesTickets.com. Pricing for football tickets and other MTU sporting events is available HERE. The Early Bird deadline for all sports is August 15.

Husky homecoming is especially celebratory this year as Michigan Tech football welcomes alumni back to Sherman Field for its 100th season reunion October 6-8. Tech faces Wayne State on Saturday, October 8 at 1 p.m.