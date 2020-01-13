Huskies ranked No. 19 this week in USCHO poll

January 13, 2020

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 19 in this week’s USCHO poll. The Huskies are 13-10-2 overall and 8-7-1-0 in the WCHA.

Tech was ranked No. 17 last week, joining the polls for the first time after receiving votes in the previous five rankings. The Huskies are tied with Harvard in the PairWise rankings at No. 18 entering the weekend.

Tech had a loss and tie with Bowling Green last weekend at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Falcons are No. 15 this week. Tech travels to Bemidji State for the only meeting of the season with the Beavers. BSU is just outside the USCHO poll and ranked No. 21 in the PairWise. The puck drops at 8:07 p.m. Friday and 7:07 p.m. Saturday at the Sanford Center.

USCHO Poll – January 13, 2020