Huskies ranked No. 19 this week in USCHO poll

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: MTU Athletics

January 13, 2020

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 19 in this week’s USCHO poll. The Huskies are 13-10-2 overall and 8-7-1-0 in the WCHA.

Tech was ranked No. 17 last week, joining the polls for the first time after receiving votes in the previous five rankings. The Huskies are tied with Harvard in the PairWise rankings at No. 18 entering the weekend.

Tech had a loss and tie with Bowling Green last weekend at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Falcons are No. 15 this week. Tech travels to Bemidji State for the only meeting of the season with the Beavers. BSU is just outside the USCHO poll and ranked No. 21 in the PairWise. The puck drops at 8:07 p.m. Friday and 7:07 p.m. Saturday at the Sanford Center.

USCHO Poll – January 13, 2020

 Team (1st)RecordPointsLast
1.Cornell (21)12-1-29562
1.North Dakota (17)17-2-29561
3.Minnesota State (12) 20-3-1  928  3
4.Denver15-4-38235
5.Boston College13-5-07884
6.Penn State16-6-07436
7.Clarkson15-4-27087
8.Minnesota Duluth12-6-26239
9.Ohio State14-6-26128
10.Massachusetts14-7-156410
11.Providence13-5-551712
12.Northeastern13-6-244811
13.UMass Lowell12-5-438213
14.Arizona State13-8-333815
15.Bowling Green13-9-224916
16.Harvard8-5-219818
17.Northern Michigan13-7-219419
18.Notre Dame10-9-314514
19.Michigan Tech13-10-212117
20.Michigan State11-10-15820
20.Quinnipiac12-8-158NR

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One"

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"

Personalized care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personalized care"

Ice safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice safety"