Huskies Remain at No. 8 in NCAA Midwest Region Poll

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Michigan Tech men’s basketball team remained in the No. 8 spot in the second NCAA Division II Midwest Region Poll, announced Wednesday by the national office. The Huskies are one of three Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams ranked in this second poll.

Tech secured two key Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference wins in the final two regular season home games this past week. The Huskies defeated Davenport 73-63 on Thursday night to begin the week and then held off No. 21 Grand Valley State 78-70 on Saturday to go to 19-8 overall and 13-6 in the GLIAC. Tech is second in the GLIAC North and third in the overall standings, one game behind Grand Valley State for second place.

The breakdown for GLIAC Teams in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region Rankings this week include Ferris State at No. 3 followed by Grand Valley State at No. 7 and the Huskies at No. 8. The Midwest Region includes schools from the GLIAC, the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC). The GLVC holds six regional ranking positions with the G-MAC owning one position. Indianapolis, out of the GLVC, is the top ranked team in the region this week boasting a record of 20-5.



Michigan Tech wraps up the regular season Thursday night when the team travels to Marquette to battle rival Northern Michigan. The tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. eastern time. The complete NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Regional Rankings can be viewed by clicking on the link at the top of this release.