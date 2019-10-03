Huskies Set to Run at Blugold Invitational

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Michigan Tech cross country team continues its 2019 season with another competitive meet on Friday (Oct. 4) with the men’s and women’s teams running in the Blugold Invitational, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Friday’s races from the Whitetail Golf Course will begin with the men at 4:15 p.m., followed by the women’s race held at 5:15 p.m.

Michigan Tech is coming off a solid weekend of competition from it’s men’s and women’s teams, as they both scored top five finishes at the Roy Griak Invitational from Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 28. The men’s team finished second in the 8K race, and the women picked up a fifth-place finish in the 6K race.

Both Huskies teams are entering this race ranked nationally and regionally in the latest USTFCCCA Division II polls. The men’s team holds a No. 10 ranking in the country and No. 3 ranking in the region, while the women rank No. 22 in the country and No. 6 in the Midwest Region.

“This is an awesome race, with 26 teams on the men’s side and 29 on the women’s side,” says head coach Jake Isaacson. “I think the group that we’re showing this weekend has made some big strides in training, and we’re looking for some big breakthroughs on both sides.”

The link for the Blugold Invitational race information homepage has been linked at the top of this page.

Courtesy: MTU Athletics