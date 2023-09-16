HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech shutout Purdue Northwest 2-0 Friday (Sept. 15) at Kearly Stadium to begin GLIAC play. The Huskies got a goal in each half to earn their second straight win and remain unbeaten in their last four.

“I thought we started a little slow in the first half but credit to Purdue Northwest. They played aggressively and it didn’t help that it was slick and wet,” Tech coach Turk Ozturk said. “Grace’s goal was amazing. That settled us down and made us more comfortable. We started to play much better after that.”

Grace Hoeppner opened scoring with a 35-yard blast over the goalkeeper for her first career goal 9:29 into the game. Avery McNally assisted on the play with a chip back to Hoeppner.

“We really picked up in the second half,” Hoeppner said. “We weren’t happy with our first half and made some adjustments at halftime. We’re ready to make a run in the GLIAC this year and this was a step in the right direction.”

Cassie Bonifas gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead only 94 seconds into the second half, scoring on a penalty kick for her second goal of the season. Taylor Noble drew a foul in the box and turned to Bonifas. She patiently approached the ball and put in her second goal of the season just inside the post to the left of the goalkeeper.

“Taylor got a defender on her back and drew the foul,” said Bonifas. “I stepped up and took the PK. I just took a deep breath and placed it side netting.”

Tech dominated in shots 17-6. Gracie VanLangevelde earned the win with three saves in the first 75:39. Bri Barrows stopped the only shot she saw in the final 14:21.

The Black and Gold recognized former Michigan Tech soccer players who were in attendance on Soccer Alumni Weekend at halftime.

“We’re thankful for our alumni who came today and we were able to play every eligible player on the roster today,” added Ozturk. “It was a collective win for everyone involved with Michigan Tech soccer.”

The Huskies continue the weekend on Sunday, hosting Parkside at noon.

“They’re a very tough opponent,” Ozturk said. “They have some very speedy players. We’ll go over the scout with the team Saturday and prepare and be ready for Sunday with a quality game plan.”