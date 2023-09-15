HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team opened the GLIAC schedule with a 3-0 sweep of Grand Valley State Friday (Sept. 15) at the SDC Gym. The Huskies handed the Lakers their first loss of the season 25-21, 25-19, and 25-18 earning their third win of the season and third sweep of the season.

“Grand Valley is a really good team. They’re very physical and just as good as those top teams we’ve played early on in the schedule,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “We were hoping to put it together on our home court to open GLIAC play, and we did that here today.”

The teams battled through three ties in the first set. The Huskies used a 5-0 run early in the frame to take the lead and never trailed after. The teams were tied at 18 and Tech turned to its freshmen for five of the final seven points. Tess Hayes had a dump set for a kill to make it setpoint and the Lakers had an attacking error for the 25-21 win. Four different Huskies had at least two kills in the first with Kaycee Meiners leading with four and Tricia Kennedy had three.

The Huskies went on a 9-3 run midway through the second to build a 22-13 lead. The Lakers had a late push but the Huskies held off the rally with kills by Tricia Kennedy and Kaycee Meiners and got a service error by the visitors to take a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Meiners had four kills again and Lindy Oujiri stepped up with three in the second.

The Black and Gold never trailed in the third going on an early 6-0 run on the service of Brynn Erickson. GVSU used a 9-2 rally to cut Tech’s lead down to three, but Rachel Zurek got a block and a kill followed by a pair of kills by Kate Loch to push the momentum back in favor of the home team. The Huskies got to match point with a service error and Kaycee Meiners pounded down the game-winner.

Kaycee Meiners led a balanced offensive attack with 11 kills while hitting .588 with four blocks. Rachel Zurek added seven kills and five blocks, and Kate Loch also put down seven kills. Tricia Kennedy and Lindy Oujiri combed for 10 kills. Tess Hayes set the offense with 30 assists. Brooke Dzwik tallied a match-high 13 digs.

“This a huge win for us, especially because we don’t have very many wins right now against some of the best teams in the country, and for us to beat a good team like Grand Valley to begin the GLIAC schedule is just the best feeling,” Meiners said.

Tech returns to the court Saturday at 3 p.m., hosting Davenport. The Panthers fell 3-2 at Northern Michigan Friday.

“Davenport is a good team and they have some weapons that we need to be ready for,” added Jennings. “They did well against us last year and it’ll be another challenge for us.”