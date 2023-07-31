GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Michigan Tech football team has been tabbed to finish fifth in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coaches’ Poll announced at Media Day Monday in Grand Rapids. The Huskies received 16 votes.

The defending two-time National Champion in Ferris State (34) was selected to finish tops in the league with five first place votes, followed by Grand Valley State (31) and Davenport (27), who both earned one first place ballot being voted to finish second and third, respectively.

Saginaw Valley State earned 21 votes to finish just ahead of Michigan Tech, picked to finish fourth in the conference. Following the Huskies in the poll were Wayne State (10) and Northern Michigan (8).

The Huskies open their season playing host to Hillsdale on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.