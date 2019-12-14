Huskies tie fourth-ranked Clarkson Friday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (MTU Athletics) – Michigan Tech and No. 4 Clarkson skated to a 2-2 draw Friday (Dec. 13) at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies peppered 18 shots on net in the third period and got a game-tying goal by Greyson Reitmeier but couldn’t find the go-ahead tally.

“It was an outstanding hockey game by to very good hockey teams,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Both teams exerted themselves a bit. Clarkson was very good in the first half of the second with speed and puck possession. We adjusted to that and played very well in the third.”

Alex Smith gave the Huskies the lead 6:16 into the game with a power-play tally from Parker Saretsky and Alec Broetzman. Saretsky took an initial shot that was blocked and then bounced back on to his stick. He then found Smith wide open.

“It was good puck movement which was key to getting that chance,” Smith said. “Parker made a good play to the back door, and I just had to tap it in.”

Clarkson (11-3-2) tied it up at 14:18 of the first period on a goal by Haralds Egle. Jordan Schneider added the assist.

The Golden Knights then took the lead 2:40 into the second period when Grant Cooper found the back of the net from Mathieu Gosselin and Jamie Collins.

Reitmeier picked the perfect time to net his first of the season 1:46 into the third while the two teams skated 4-on-4. He caught a pass from Broetzman deep in Huskies territory, carried the puck all the way up the ice, beat his defender to the front of the net, and flipped the puck in for his 11th career goal. Eric Gotz added the second assist for his ninth point in the last nine games.

“It was 4-on-4 so there was a lot of room out there,” Reitmeier said. “I got a step on the guy and just tried to get it on net. It found a way through the goalie. I thought we were playing well at that point and to tie it up in the third was huge. We pushed for the winning goal in the third too.”

Tommy Parrottino and Logan Pietila had great chances at the game-winner. Parrottino created a turnover in front of the net with 8:30 left but a Clarkson defenseman dove and tipped the shot out of harm’s way at the last moment.

Pietila went in on a partial breakaway with 5:30 remaining but couldn’t settle a bouncing puck as he tried to make a move to his backhand.

Matt Jurusik had to make three of his 25 saves in overtime as Clarkson had the best chances in the extra session. He stopped 11 shots in the first period, nine in the second, and two in the third.

Frank Marotte had 37 saves for the visitors as the Huskies outshot their opponent for the fourth straight game 39-27.

Tech was 1-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Michigan State Representative Greg Markkanen dropped the puck on the game, and State Senator Ed McBroom performed with the Michigan Tech Pep Band.

Tech is now 10-7-1 overall and wraps up the only nonconference home series of the season Saturday against the Golden Knights. Puck drop is set for 6:07 p.m. in the final home game of 2019.

“We need to play the same way,” added Smith. “We need to push the pace and play to our strengths. We’re getting lots of shots and that leads to more grade-A chances.”