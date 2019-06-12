Iron Mountain's Breslin Center tour leads to NCAA violations for Tom Izzo & Michigan State

Follow @WJMN_Local3

East Lansing, MI - When the Iron Mountain Boys Basketball team made their run to the MHSAA Division 3 state title game this past March, many shined light on the connection between Michigan State Men's Basketball head coach, Tom Izzo, and his strong ties to the Upper Peninsula and more specifically to the town of Iron Mountain.

Izzo, who is from Iron Mountain and attended IMHS, wanted to give the Mountaineers something to remember, so he agreed to give them a tour of the Breslin Center and allowed the team to watch a Spartans practice.

Fast forward a few days later, during a BigTen Tournament press conference, Izzo talked about the tour which forced Michigan State to self-report an NCAA rules violation.

Izzo's tour violated NCAA rules about coaches having contact with potential recruits.

The NCAA does allow high school athletes to tour facilities and speak with coach IF the facility is NOT being used to play a game. In this case, the tour was given one day prior to Iron Mountain's semifinal game, which is not permitted.

It is also being reported (via MLive) that Izzo was unaware of the nuance of the rule and that Michigan State is not currently recruiting any players from Iron Mountain High School. Michigan State did not self-impose any penalties stemming from the violation.