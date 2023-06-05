HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – At the end of the month 156 golfers from all over the world will take the course at Sweetgrass in Harris for a $225,000 purse and a chance to earn an automatic exemption onto to the 2024 LPGA Tour.

The Island resort championship is the Epson Tour’s annual stop in the U.P. and consists of some of the top up and coming golfers in the women’s professional game.

Thanks to a dry spring, the golf course is in pristine condition for the upcoming tournament, and as women’s golf continues to grow in popularity, the ladies on the Epson Tour see this tournament as a chance to propel them toward the LPGA Tour.

“Stroke average between the LPGA and the Epson Tour is only a one shot difference,” said Dave Douglas, the Golf Director at the Island Resort & Casino. “So, they put in a lot of hard work and they’re very good. It’s very entertaining to watch.”

“You can see players that are going to be on t.v. next year,” said Tony Mancilla, the General Manager at the Island Resort & Casino. “Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda, Hannah Green has all been here. All these major champions have spent a lot of time up here. So, you get to see them right when they’re starting.”

The LPGA Epson Tour’s 12th Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass starts on June 23rd and runs through the 25th.

