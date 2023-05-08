MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The reality of becoming an NFL player continues to set in for Jake Witt. The former NMU standout and newly drafted Indianapolis Colt just signed his first professional contract.

Witt confirms to WJMN that he signed the documents for a 4-year-deal.

The contract itself is for $3,936,340. It also includes a $96,340 signing bonus.

You can see video of Jake Witt watching the draft with friends and family here.

Signing a 4-year deal doesn’t mean Witt would have to spend all 4 years with the Colts. For now, Witt is all in with Indy.