Jamaal Williams posts goodbye message to Packers, Green Bay ahead of free agency

Green Bay Packers’ Jamaal Williams pushes off Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Devin White during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(WFRV) – Running back Jamaal Williams posted a goodbye message to the Packers and Green Bay on his Instagram ahead of free agency.

“I have nothing but RESPECT and LOVE for everyone who works in the Packers facility from Players, Coaches, all the employees that work in Lambeau, and the fans!! I’m going to miss It all, cherish all my memories, and keep striving for Greatness. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and excited to grind for what I want, but nothing but love GB it’s been real,” said Jamaal Williams on Instagram.

Williams will hit free agency this week after spending four seasons with the Packers, who drafted him out of BYU in 2017. Over those four years Williams racked up 1,985 yards and ten rushing touchdowns, while adding another eight through the air, as the Packers went to a pair of NFC Championship games.

On Sunday, the team agreed to a four year deal with Aaron Jones, the other half of their running back tandem, reportedly for $48 million dollars and a $13 million dollar signing bonus.