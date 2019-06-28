Jeff Olson to Coach for the final time at U.P. All-Star Game

Olson will be an assistant coach for Team Black in the 2019 All-Star Game

Long-time Ishpeming head football coach Jeff Olson will take the sidelines for the final time this weekend for the 2019 U.P. Football All-Star Game.
Local 3 caught up with Jeff at the All-Star Media Day to find out what he has planned moving forward.

