Jeff Olson to Coach for the final time at U.P. All-Star Game

This Fourth of July, "Rock Stars" from every corner of the country will meet at the 51st Annual Mackinac Island Stone Skipping Tournament.

"They do bring a crowd of roughly 3 to 4 hundred people. They've got someone on the mic announcing everything. It's definitely competitive amongst the pros. But, it's a lot of laughter, it's a lot of taking jabs at each other. But, everyone definitely wants to win," said, Bugsy Sailor, a local stone skipper.