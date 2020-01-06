Kent Earns WCHA Honors Following Sweep

January 6, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (NMU ATHLETICS) – Posting his sixth and seventh wins of the season in a weekend sweep at then-No. 11 Bowling Green State University, sophomore Nolan Kent has been named Goaltender of the Week by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Monday afternoon.

Coming just one save shy of his career high (38) on Friday night, Kent backstopped his Wildcats to a 5-2 victory over recent rival BGSU to earn his third straight victory. He then followed up Friday night’s performance by tying his career-high with 39 saves on Saturday to help boost the team to a 4-3 overtime victory, including turning aside four Falcon chances in the extra period.

Improving his season and career record to 7-2-0, Kent ranks fifth in the nation in win percentage (.778) and now owns a career-high .913 save percentage in 2019-20.

This is his second career honor, having previously been named goaltender of the week on October 28, 2019 after the Wildcats’ weekend sweep at Ferris State.

Kent and the rest of the Wildcats return home on Friday, January 10 to host the University of Alaska Anchorage. Puck drop on Friday night is set for 7:07 p.m. before a 6:07 p.m. start on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to stick around following Saturday night’s game for the final post-game autograph session of the year.

The weekend series against the Seawolves is Faculty and Staff appreciation weekend. All NMU faculty and staff may purchase one free ticket with proper credentials from any NMU ticketing outlet. Those purchasing online must be logged into their NMU account and may use code “WELCOME” to claim their ticket.