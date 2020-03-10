Kent State downs E. Michigan in MAC tourney

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen scored 20 points with nine rebounds and made all 10 of his free throws and sixth-seeded Kent State beat No. 11 Eastern Michigan 86-76 in the first round of the Mid-American tournament.

Antonio Williams scored 18 points and Anthony Roberts added 14 with six assists for Kent State, which outrebounded the Eagles 41-27.

Philip Whittington scored 12 points. Noah Morgan scored 30 points with four assists and Boubacar Toure had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (16-16), who trailed 39-28 at halftime. Ty Groce had 14 points and five assists.