MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Kickball is a sport just about anyone can enjoy.

“It’s a just a fun activity,” said Barb Salmela, the organizer of the tournament. “People just go crazy over it. If you watch the game that’s going on right now, this is their second year playing. You can hear them cheering. You don’t have to be an athlete, you don’t have to be a softball player, or a hockey player. If you can kick, you’re good.”

“You have to be athletic, but you don’t have to be super athletic,” said David Poirier, the President of the Cancer Care of Marquette County. “So it’s really, they just have a lot of fun if you watch them. Just about anybody, if you’re healthy, you can take part.”

Nine teams will be taking part in this year’s 3rd Annual Kick it to Cancer Kickball Tournament.

The goal: To kick cancer to the curb.

“Well there’s a lot of people and everybody, every family member has probably been touched by cancer in some way or another,” said Salmela. “It started out with hockey one year and just wanted to carry the torch onto the summer, something else to do. Some of the organizers, they’ve had family members that have passed away from cancer, it’s just a good group to kind of support.”

“I think if everybody thinks about it there’s someone either within their family circle or a relative that has gone through this, so it touches a lot of lives,” said Poirier. “Last year we were able to help 110 patients and we gave out $168,000. All that money is raised locally through grants and United Way and just everyday neighbors. Everybody up here is here to help everybody else, so it really works out great.”

Proceeds raised throughout the tournament will go towards helping the efforts of the Cancer Care of Marquette County.

“Everything is free, but there are raffle baskets we’re hoping people will buy,” Salmela. “Some of them valued over $200-$300. There’s food trucks, Smoke Food Truck is here, it’s a good barbecue truck. 50/50. It’s just a fun event. No fees, just come and have fun and support the local teams.”

“Our mission is, any cancer patient living in Marquette County, our goal is to provide financial assistance to them so they can go on with their regular lives and getting their treatments, so they don’t have to worry about the financial burden,” said Poirier. “So we try to alleviate that as much as we can. Things we pay for include medical bills of course. We also pay for travel expenses and lodging in the case where they go to major cancer centers for treatment.”

Poirier says efforts like this can go a long way to helping people going through a difficult time.

“This will raise probably in the neighborhood of $5,000,” said Poirier. “They also have a hockey event in the fall that raises about $10,000. The money that we get, 98% of it ends up going to patients. Our administrative costs are only 2%, we’re all volunteer. So having Cancer Crusaders really helps us, because we don’t have the manpower to do these fundraisers. These three women put it on every year, so it’s just fantastic. We have the food truck, so it’s really just a great event.”

The Kick it to Cancer Kickball Tournament will continue on Saturday from 9am to 9pm at Hurley Field in south Marquette.