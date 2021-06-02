Kicked out for standing up? A look at the Packers’ code of conduct as season nears

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones celebrates with fans after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As sports stadiums gradually make their way to 100% capacity there has been a recent uptick in what can best be described as ‘unruly’ behavior by fans.

The first round of the NBA playoffs has seen a myriad of incidents involving fans and players. Solely in the first round, someone at Madison Square Garden spat at Trae Young, someone in Boston hurled a water bottle at Kyrie Irving and people in Utah harassed Ja Morant’s family.

While Green Bay does not have the same reputation as some fanbases, like the fans in Philadelphia who (in)famously booed Santa. Green Bay is not absent of some incidents involving fans.

Just this past year when a limited number of fans were allowed in the Divisional Round match-up against the Los Angeles Rams, two people were arrested, six were ejected and one was hospitalized. Two people were also arrested the following week during the NFC Championship game.

Some small number of arrests doesn’t imply all Packer fans have a reputation of being unruly. However, a report showed the Packers ranked in the middle of the pack (15th) when it came to fan arrests.

What are Lambeau Field’s rules when it comes to the code of conduct?

Here is a list of what is not tolerated and can lead to ejection from the game and/or arrest:

Smoking and Electronic Cigarettes

Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, or illegal in nature

Intoxication or other signs of alcohol impairment that result in irresponsible behavior

Foul or abusive language or obscene gestures

Interference with the purpose of the game (including throwing objects onto the field)

Failing to follow instructions of stadium personnel

Verbal and physical harassment of other fans

Any other conduct deemed to be beyond the bounds of reason

The recent incidents in the NBA could fall under multiple of the listed categories above, and when people are ejected or arrested at Packer games the reason why is not always provided.

More notably, is a note in the code of conduct regarding standing and cheering. The note mentions that continued standing can interfere with others’ ability to enjoy the game from their seats.

The full message is below:

While standing and cheering is permitted, please keep in mind that continued standing can interfere with others’ ability to enjoy the game from their seats. To be courteous to all guests in attendance, we ask fans to stand and cheer when appropriate with the flow of the game. Violations of the above policy may result in the permanent revocation of season tickets, regardless of whether or not the violators using the tickets are the season ticket holders of record. (Season ticket holders who sell their tickets through NFL TicketExchange or donate them to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay or the Veteran Tickets Foundation are exempt from having their season tickets revoked as a result of violations to the aforementioned policy.) Green Bay Packers’ Fan Code of Conduct

This has been a not-so-secret complaint that some fans have had. Whether that be from the person that is constantly being told to sit down or from the person who is asking people to sit down, those on both sides have brought it up. Aaron Rodgers previously mentioned that he has heard people telling fans to sit down, and has stated that hopes no one tells other fans to ‘sit down’.

It has to be noted that the Packers’ code of conduct says those who violate the policy regarding standing and cheering can have their season tickets permanently revoked.

Fans can report a fan conduct violation by texting the problem and location to 920-645-2300.

The Packers were recently approved by the NFL to open the season at 100% capacity, but have not stated if they plan to do so.

As more and more fans are allowed into stadiums for potentially the first time in over a year, it has to be wondered if that layoff will lead to more or possibly even fewer incidents involving fans.

If there is any early indication, it shows it could be the former.