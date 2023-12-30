MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’ve spent any time around a rink, you know hockey Moms are some of the toughest out there. This Sunday, there’s an opportunity to see just what these Moms are made of.

The event is just for fun, but it’s also a way for the Marquette Pee Wee AA travel team which is made up of 11 and 12 year olds to raise money for their season.

This will be the first time this group has held an event where the kids get to face off against their mothers.

The game is on Sunday, Dec. 31. Puck drops at noon and goes until 1:30.

Tickets are $10. Each ticket enters you into a drawing for a lottery basket with an estimated value of $400. You can also purchase tickets to support the team and enter the drawing. You don’t have to be present to win.

To make the game a little more interesting, an additional $10 donation allows you to pick a player from Team Mom and they get to take a penalty shot. If you donate $20, you can outright buy a goal for the Moms.

Tickets are available at the door of Lakeview Arena on Sunday or by contacting any parent on the team.

Details on the event are available on the Facebook page, here.