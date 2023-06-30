NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Norway Football team was back to work Wednesday, rejuvenated and refreshed after returning from a unique trip to visit the home of one of the oldest franchises in the NFL.

“It was during basketball season last year, one of the old Norway High School Alumni, Austin Hansen, he got a job with the Minnesota Vikings in the front office,” said Scott Popp, the head coach for the Norway Football Team. “He was back during the basketball season last year and he was like, ‘hey, coach! I got an opportunity, what do you think about this?’ I said, ‘What’s that?’ He said, ‘I’d like to give your team a tour of the stadium and of the practice field.’ I talked to our A.D. a little bit and he said, ‘yeah, let’s schedule it.’ Let’s have something fun for these kids this summer.

Popp says the idea was to break up the kids busy summer sports schedule and to create a memory that will last a lifetime.

“They have so much going on through the summer,” said Popp. “They got baseball, they got basketball camp, they got football. So they don’t have much time to be a kid. We wanted to do something for the kids to be fun and to still be together and bond.”

The team was able to secure funds for the traveling expenses thanks to the help of the Norway community.

“We had a fundraiser,” said Popp. “A spaghetti feed fundraiser about two months ago to raise the money for the kids to be able to go to this.”

Earlier this month, the Knights were on the road heading for the Twin Cities with a schedule packed with activities.

The Knights got to spend some time at the Mall of America and got to cool down at the Great Wolf Lodge Water Park. Then, it was time for the main event – the tour of U.S. Bank Stadium.

“The kids were just in awe walking through everything they walked through,” Said Popp. “Going through the practice facility, going through the main stadium, it was really neat.”

While inside the practice facility the Knights were able to tour Hansen’s office and got an opportunity to witness current Vikings players working out.

“It was a really great time,” said Cole Baij. “I mean, I think everyone for the most part had a lot of fun. I did. It was really an amazing experience.”

“It was a great time,” said Wyatt Spade. “We got to spend a lot of time with the team and got to bond as a team and do things that a lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to do. Overall, it was a good opportunity.”

“It felt obviously a lot different because we are used to playing on a field like ours,” said Ian Popp. “It was a lot cooler and I don’t know it was just fun. Going to the Mall and seeing all the new people and all the things they have down there, it’s a lot different from what we have here and it was just a cool experience.”

“It was really fun,” said Bryce Adams. “I feel like we all had a good time and we got to bond a little bit more than if we didn’t go.”

With the memory to look back on, the Knights are now focused forward as they prepare to take the next step when they kick off their season this fall.

“They have to have faith in each other,” said Coach Popp. “They have to buy into one another, you know, in order to be a team. When you don’t have that chemistry outside of bonding like that, it’s hard. The kid is not sure he wants to help that kid out that’s next to him. When you get the bonding stuff and you get the friendships built, they want to have each other’s back and this team has definitely got that. It was a great opportunity for these kids to get to that next part.”