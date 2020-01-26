Kobe Bryant & daughter among 5 dead in helicopter crash in Calabasas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06:Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Calabasas, CA. (WJMN) -TMZ and several news outlets are reporting the NBA star, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna (Gigi), were among 5 killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday Morning. The crash happened around 10 am PT.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on a hillside near the intersection of Las Virgenes Road and Willow and that there were no survivors in the crash Glen Street.

Bryant leaves behind a wife, Vanessa, and 3 daughters, Natalia (17), Bianka (3), and 7-month-old Capri. Kobe was just 41 years old and Gianna was only 13 years old.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.