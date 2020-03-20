Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Lakers, Celtics players test positive for coronavirus

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — NBA teams have been testing players and staff for the novel coronavirus as it continues to spread worldwide.

Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19, along with a player from the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers sent out an update regarding the players to Twitter. The players aren’t showing any symptoms and are currently under quarantine.

Celtics’ Marcus Smart was tested after being exposed to a known positive coronavirus case. Smart isn’t showing any symptoms and has been isolation for several days.

He released a video to Twitter with a message.

The player will continue to be in isolation while being monitored by medical staff. The Celtics are waiting on other test results and say they will communicate them as they become available.

About an hour prior to the news being released from Los Angeles and Boston, the Philadelphia 76ers announced three members of their organization tested positive.

Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, was the first known NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. The NBA suspended all games shortly after.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Precious Metals 3-19-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-19-2020"

Stocks 3-19-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-19-2020"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020"

Hematite Power Packs Still Available to Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hematite Power Packs Still Available to Students"

pandemic impacts homeless community

Thumbnail for the video titled "pandemic impacts homeless community"

US41 crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "US41 crash"