Late Defensive Stand Puts Wildcats Over Rangers, 60-55

February 6, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Wildcat women’s basketball team won a nail-biter at home Thursday night as they defeated Parkside, 60-55.

Jessica schultz posted her third straight game with at least 20 points as she helped lead her team to victory on home court against the storied GLIAC foe. Elizabeth Lutz also earned double-digit points with 14 points on the night as well as a team-best eight rebounds and two assists.

Drawing the foul on her made layup with 3.6 seconds to go in the first quarter, Elizabeth Lutz gave her team the 15-12 lead halfway through the opening half.

Despite Jessica Schultz‘s 12 point opening half, the women found themselves trailing by one at the end of the half. Lutz was second on the team in points with seven while also boasting an assist, a steal and one defensive rebound as well as drawing a team-high four Parkside fouls.

On a fast break, Lutz drew her fifth Rangers foul on a layup four minutes into the third quarter to tie things up at 33-33 before Parkside hit a three-pointer shortly after.

With 4:30 to go in the third, Elena Alaix sunk home a three, picking up a quick pass from Makaylee Kuhn to knot things up at 38-38.

Jessica schultz put the Wildcats back on top with a free-throw made to give her team the 39-38 lead. Grabbing the offensive rebound on the second Schultz shot, Alaix extended the lead with her jump shot with 3:50 to play in the quarter.

After lots more back and forth action, Samantha Potter drew a foul on her made tip-in layup to give NMU a four-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

With five minutes to go, a strong defensive stand in the Parkside end gave the Wildcats the 55-50 lead when Lutz sunk a deep three.

The Rangers pressured late with a three-point jump shot to pull within two. A missed layup with 18 seconds to go and a defensive rebound by Samantha Potter all but sealed the deal as Lutz was fouled and sent to the line to shoot two. Making the first, she gave the Wildcats the 58-55 lead. Parkside would call two timeouts in the remaining 18 seconds, trying to draw up a last second offensive scramble. With a wide open shot from behind the arc, Parkside missed the last ditch effort with two seconds remaining and Amber Huebner snagged the rebound for NMU possession with 2.6 left on the clock.

Schultz was sent to the line where she sunk two shots for the 60-55 final score.

The women are back on their home court this Saturday at 3 p.m. when they host Purdue Northwest.

