League tournaments set to impact who gets high NCAA seeds

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (AP) — Conference tournaments are likely to carry significant implications when it comes to seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
Top-ranked Kansas could stamp itself as the heavy favorite to be the NCAA’s No. 1 overall seed if it wins the Big 12 Tournament.
Fourth-ranked Florida State is trying to follow its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title with a second tournament championship.
The Big Ten Tournament features six ranked teams.
The Big Ten, Southeastern, American Athletic and Atlantic-10 conferences run through Selection Sunday before crowning a champion.