League tournaments set to impact who gets high NCAA seeds

Sports

by: AARON BEARD

Posted: / Updated:
Final Four Texax Tech Michigan ST Basketball_1554604652033-873703993

Players get set for the opening tip during the first half between Michigan State and Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (AP) — Conference tournaments are likely to carry significant implications when it comes to seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Top-ranked Kansas could stamp itself as the heavy favorite to be the NCAA’s No. 1 overall seed if it wins the Big 12 Tournament.

Fourth-ranked Florida State is trying to follow its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title with a second tournament championship.

The Big Ten Tournament features six ranked teams.

The Big Ten, Southeastern, American Athletic and Atlantic-10 conferences run through Selection Sunday before crowning a champion.

