GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – For Crystal Falls native, Lexi Gussert, staying true to her U.P. roots is important.

“I just never want to forget where I came from,” said Gussert.

Gussert was a standout student-athlete during her time at Forest Park High School.

On the court, she was a four-year starter and three-year captain for the Trojans. She was named the 2014 Miss Basketball for the state of Michigan before going on to play collegiately at Michigan State University.

“I think the best thing about growing up in the U.P. was the community that surrounds sports,” said Gussert. “I was able to have just the best basketball, volleyball, and golf career because of the love and the village that I had. So, I always want to come back and give back to the young kids. I know what it’s like to be them and I just want to be a positive figure and show that the games can be enjoyable, too.”

Gussert held a shooting camp in Gladstone on Monday. It was the fourth of a five stop camp tour to help teach the art of shooting.

“I think shooting is the most important skill in basketball,” said Gussert. “Whether you’re shorter or taller, you have to be able to shoot the ball. Whether you want to play more, get scholarships, or make millions, that’s kind of what I’ve been telling everyone. So, we’re just really focusing on the breakdown of being a good shooter. Whether that’s our mechanics or the mental game.”

Gussert hopes the lessons help provide camp participants a blueprint for becoming a better player.

“Giving them the blueprint to be great but making sure they go home and practice, practice, practice,” said Gussert. “I can’t make them a Steph Curry or a great shooter here in 3 hours. That’s kind of been the main point: Take what you learned here today and go home and work on it. You don’t even need a ball and you don’t even need a hoop.”

Gussert says the biggest thing to remember is having fun along the way.

“I just want to make sure I can teach but also show that this game is full of fun,” said Gussert. “It can just be a very fun sport and a chance for kids to get out and meet new friends and just enjoy something outside of school.”

The Wakefield Shooting Camp will be held on July, 27th. Cost for the camp is $40.00.