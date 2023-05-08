Name: Jace
Age: 12 years old
Experience level: 4 years
Favorite NBA Player: Trae Young or Jason Tatum
Reason for Joining Lil 3’s: “I wanted to come back and play in Gus Macker because last year we took some ‘L’s’ and now I’m ready to bounce back.”
Name: Levi
Age: 13 years old
Experience level: 1 year
Favorite NBA Player: Kevin Durant & Steph Curry
Reason for Joining Lil 3’s: “I wanted to play in the Gus Macker because I can play with my friends and all that.”
Name: Axl
Age: 12 years old
Experience level: 8 years
Favorite NBA Player: Blake Griffin
Reason for Joining Lil 3’s: “I wanted to take part in the Gus Macker because I could play basketball with my friends.”
Name: Reece
Age: 11 years old
Experience level: 1 year
Favorite NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Reason for Joining Lil 3’s: “I wanted to play in the Gus Macker so I can have fun with my friends.”
For more information on the Gus Macker in Ishpeming visit : gusmackerish.com