Name: Jace

Age: 12 years old

Experience level: 4 years

Favorite NBA Player: Trae Young or Jason Tatum

Reason for Joining Lil 3’s: “I wanted to come back and play in Gus Macker because last year we took some ‘L’s’ and now I’m ready to bounce back.”

Name: Levi

Age: 13 years old

Experience level: 1 year

Favorite NBA Player: Kevin Durant & Steph Curry

Reason for Joining Lil 3’s: “I wanted to play in the Gus Macker because I can play with my friends and all that.”

Name: Axl

Age: 12 years old

Experience level: 8 years

Favorite NBA Player: Blake Griffin

Reason for Joining Lil 3’s: “I wanted to take part in the Gus Macker because I could play basketball with my friends.”

Name: Reece

Age: 11 years old

Experience level: 1 year

Favorite NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Reason for Joining Lil 3’s: “I wanted to play in the Gus Macker so I can have fun with my friends.”

For more information on the Gus Macker in Ishpeming visit : gusmackerish.com