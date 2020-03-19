Lions agree to deal with Shelton, Slay tweets hope for trade

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. he Detroit Lions have agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the deal Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, Fle)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed that deal Wednesday. Shelton started 14 games last season for New England.

The Patriots also agreed to trade safety Duron Harmon to the Lions. The teams did not announce additional terms of the deal.

The trade is pending a physical. ESPN, citing an unidentified source, reported Wednesday night that cornerback Desmond Trufant was signing a two-year deal with the Lions.

Darius Slay is currently Detroit’s top player at that position and tweeted in response to that reported deal by saying he hopes it speeds up his trade process.