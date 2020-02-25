Lions cut DT ‘Snacks’ Harrison after 1-year, $11M extension

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Detroit. The Detroit Lions have released defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison. The Lions announced the move Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, less than a year after signing him to an $11 million, one-year contract extension. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski. File)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison. The Lions announced the move Tuesday, less than a year after signing him to an $11 million, one-year contract extension.

He went into the 2019 season with two years years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants. Harrison started in 15 games last season, but had a career-low 49 tackles and two sacks for the three-win Lions.

Detroit acquired Harrison from the Giants in the middle of the 2018 season for a fifth-round draft pick. The 31-year-old Harrison was a 2016 All-Pro selection.