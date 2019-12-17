Lions place Stafford on IR, officially ending his season

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – Detroit Lions head coach, Matt Patricia, announced Tuesday afternoon that they have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the Injured Reserve list officially ending his season.

Stafford played in 136 consecutive games entering the Lions matchup against the Oakland Raiders on November 3rd. Stafford suffered broken bones in his lower back against the Raiders and hasn’t taken the field since.

Stafford had thrown for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions prior to his injury. The team is 3-4-1 since he was injured.