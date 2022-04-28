Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions will be on the prowl next year with the newest addition to their defense leading the way. The Lions didn’t have to look far for their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Michigan’s star pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who is a Michigan native, played 36 games as a member of the Wolverines where he recorded 165 total tackles, had 17.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 10 passes defended.

Hutchinson was a Heisman Trophy runner-up, and the winner of the Rotary Lombardi Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy, while also being a finalist for several more national honors.

Latest Posts