Lions trade CB Slay to Eagles for draft picks

Sports

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions have agreed to send star defensive back Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3rd and 5th round draft pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, first reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Slay, who was entering the last year of his current contract, has come to agreement on a new three-year, $50 million extension that includes $30 million guaranteed extension with Philadelphia.

The Lions drafted slay in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

In 2017, Slay led the NFL with eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups, leading him to his only first-team AP All-Pro selection and the first of three straight Pro Bowl nods.

In his career with Detroit Slay played in 103 games with 94 starts, intercepting 19 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown. He’s also defended 104 passes, forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles.

