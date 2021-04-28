(WFRV) – The NFL Draft is Thursday and here in Titletown, WFRV Local 5 is getting you ready.

The Green and Gold Draft Special: Building the Future begins at 6:30 p.m. where you’ll hear from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, profiles on local draft prospects and breaking down what Green Bay might do in the first round and beyond.

You can also catch more Draft content right here on WFRV Local 5 Thursday for the first round of the Draft and follow throughout the weekend for the latest updates.

The Green and Gold Draft Special: Building the Future begins at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.