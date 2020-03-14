Local 3 Weekend Programming Update: Get your sports fix on Local 3:

Closings
CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 15: Members of the Wisconsin Badgers hoist the Big Ten trophy after winning the Championship game of the 2015 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at the United Center on March 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 80-69 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(WJMN) – Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Conference tournament games this weekend, Local 3 will have classic championship basketball games – including Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan, Michigan State games on Saturday and Sunday!  Here’s the CBS Sports Schedule on Local 3:

Saturday, March 14th:

  • 12n-2pm EDT: 2015 Big Ten Championship Game – Wisconsin vs Michigan State
  • 2-4pm EDT: 2016 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs Purdue
  • 4-6pm EDT: 2019 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs Michigan

Sunday, March 15th:

  • 12n-2pm EDT: 2015 Atlantic 10 Championship Game – VCU vs Dayton
  • 2-4pm EDT: 2017 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan vs Wisconsin
  • 4-6pm EDT: 2018 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan vs Purdue

