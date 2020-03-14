Local 3 Weekend Programming Update: Get your sports fix on Local 3:

HOUGHTON, Mich.(MTU ATHLETICS) – Michigan Tech senior forward Kyle Monroe has been named the 2020 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Midwest Region Player of the Year, announced on Friday. Monroe also earned a spot on the All-Midwest Region First Team and will advance to the All-American and National Player of the Year ballots.

Monroe, who hails from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was the 2020 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, First Team All-GLIAC, and the GLIAC Tournament Most Valuable Player. In addition, Monroe was chosen as the GLIAC Player of the Week eight times throughout the 2019-20 campaign. Monroe set new career scoring records for Michigan Tech and the GLIAC while also breaking the single game scoring record for Tech and the conference with 53 points at Grand Valley State January 23. Monroe ended his career with 2,542 points and racked up 1,875 points in regular season conference contests over the course of his career to establish that new benchmark.