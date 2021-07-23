NMU track and field has been named 2021 USTFCCA All-Academic Team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University Track and Field team has been named a U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) 2021 All-Academic Team, the organization announced.

The Wildcats secured a GPA of 3.41 to earn the honor. A total of 130 NCAA Division II teams were honored for the 2021 season. Counting NMU, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) had nine total teams named All-Academic.

To be named an All-Academic team all student-athletes on the team must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Transfer and graduate students can only include grades earned at the institution that nominated them.