MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Team Local 3 is returning to the Gus Macker. The 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will tip off on May 20th in Ishpeming.

Do you have what it takes to take down Local 3? You can register a team for $180. The deadline for online applications is May 1st. The mail-in registration ends on April 28th.

Register here.