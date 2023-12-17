LOWELL, Mich. (WJMN) – West End Gymnastics Center traveled to Lowell, Michigan to compete in their Holiday Handsprings Invitational this weekend. With the team being new, they were up against stiff competition and held their own against more established teams taking home multiple top ten finishes.

Stand outs were bronze athlete Addaline Brugman who was the youngest competitor at the event, silver athlete Saoirse Talbot who took 4th on the uneven bars, and gold team leader River Baird who recorded the highest all around score of the day with a 38.25 (out of 40.0).

These athletes will get a few weeks off before traveling to compete in Ludington in February.

West End Gymnastics Center is located on Iron Street in Negaunee and offers competitive, recreational and boy’s gymnastics and cheer for ages one through adult. For more information on any of their programs email Coach Bridget Johnson at CoachBridget@westendgymnastics.com.