GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers picked up their first win of the season on Sunday in their home opener versus the Chicago Bears, winning 27-10. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney were joined by Packers safety Adrian Amos in this week’s episode of ‘Locker Room’.

Griffin, Sydney, and Amos discuss the defensive performance from the Packers on Sunday night and get to know Amos a little bit more on and off the field.

In this week’s episode of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, rookie wide receiver Samori Toure shares his love for Green Bay, insight on the wide receiver room, and working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are now 1-1 on the 2022-23 regular season and now the team heads to Tampa Bay to face off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Amos shares insight on the upcoming matchup meanwhile Griffin and Sydney give their keys to the game to be successful on the road.