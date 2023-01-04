(WFRV) – In a must-win game, the Packers played at their best defeating the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field. Now, a Sunday night matchup with the Lions looms large in week 18 as it decides Green Bay’s playoff fate.

Allen Lazard joined ‘Locker Room’ to talk about the Packers season thus far, but first – Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin, Super Bowl 45 Champion Jarrett Bush, and Lazard talked at length about Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin – who collapsed on the field and suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.

Lazard recapped the win over the Vikings, talked about the fine he received for counting the defenders who fell over after one of his block, the vibe around the locker room, and more.

In this week’s ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, Packers safety Innis Gaines talked about his journey in the NFL thus far and how he had to work for ‘Door Dash’ after he went undrafted to make money during that time. Gaines also shared some advice that he has learned throughout his journey.

To wrap up the show – Griffin, Bush, and Lazard gave their key’s to the game for the Packers to be successful on Sunday and punch their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.