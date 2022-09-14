(WFRV) – The Packers lost their season opener on the road to the division rival Vikings 23-7. Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl 45 champion Jarrett Bush gives their analysis on week one before the 1-0 Chicago Bears come to Titletown.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love joined the show and shared with the guys the improvements he’s seen in his game during his three year tenure with the green and the gold.

With Aaron Rodgers still at the helm for the Packers, Love has taken a back seat from getting starts during the regular season. During training camp and preseason has been where Love has gotten the most reps and he talks about making the most of his opportunities.

Love answered some rapid fire questions from Burke for fans to get to know the quarterback better.

As the Packers have a quick turn around after Minnesota, the Bears come to Lambeau Field on Sunday for another prime-time divisional matchup. The guys give their keys to the game for the Packers to be successful versus Chicago.